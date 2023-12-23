Endrick 'seriously considered' Chelsea before choosing Real Madrid

Endrick has admitted he seriously considered joining Chelsea, but his dream of playing for Real Madrid ultimately swayed his decision.
The Palmeiras forward has been a hot commodity in the transfer market, with Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Madrid all vying for his signature.
Chelsea were one of the major contenders for his signature, hosting Endrick's family at Cobham and even introducing him to their compatriot and national team captain, Thiago Silva.
Reports suggested the 17-year-old was initially leaning towards the Blues after the visit, impressed by the project and facilities.
Despite Chelsea's efforts, Endrick ultimately decided to pursue his dream of playing for 14-time Champions League winners Madrid.
The Spanish giants activated his €60 million release clause, securing his arrival after his 18th birthday in July 2024.
Speaking to The Athletic, Endrick acknowledged Chelsea's appeal but ultimately explained his decision.
At one point, there was a lot of talk about Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe for Madrid and that was when there was strong interest from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.
Of course, they are big and important teams. I am very interested in them and they would be excellent options.
I was attracted by the Premier League, the city of London and the fact that English is the economically dominant language in the world.
But in the end, I always had the dream of playing for Real Madrid and that, together with my family, made me decide to choose them.
The teenager will join up with fellow countrymen Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo at the Bernabéu, following a similar path to theirs in terms of joining the club at a young age.