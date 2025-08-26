img
Sir Alex Ferguson admits regret over letting Diego Forlán leave Man Utd

Table of Contents
Photo: Getty Images
Sir Alex Ferguson has revealed he regrets allowing Diego Forlán to leave Manchester United, believing the Uruguayan striker could have become a cult hero at Old Trafford.

Forlán arrived in January 2002 from Independiente in a £6.9 million deal, after catching the eye of Ferguson's brother and head scout, Martin.

At the time, United beat Middlesbrough to his signature, with high hopes for the then-22-year-old.

The forward had scored 37 goals in 80 appearances in Argentina, but he struggled to make the same impact in England.

With Ruud van Nistelrooy as the club's undisputed first-choice striker and Ole Gunnar Solskjær still reliable from the bench, Forlán found himself playing a supporting role.

'Forlán Could Have Been a Cult Hero'

Ferguson admitted that the lack of chemistry between van Nistelrooy and Forlán played a role in the latter's struggles.
Ruud wanted to be the number one finisher, that was his nature. Diego Forlán didn't register on his radar at all, so when you put the two of them out there, there was zero chemistry.

Diego was better with a partner. But he scored some priceless goals. He was a good player and a terrific pro.
Despite limited opportunities, Forlán still produced memorable moments - most notably two goals against Liverpool at Anfield in 2002 and a winning strike against Chelsea.

He finished with 17 goals in 98 appearances for United before leaving for Villarreal in 2004.
The only criticism of ourselves was that we sold him too cheaply.

He could have been a hero. He was a great lad and a magnificent professional.
Personal reasons also factored into the forward's exit, with Ferguson noting that his sister's health issues influenced Forlán's desire to move closer to Spain.

Forlán's Rise in Spain

Forlán blossomed in La Liga as the striker went on to become a two-time European Golden Boot winner, first with Villarreal and later with Atlético Madrid, where he also lifted the Europa League in 2010.

He scored 128 goals in Spanish football and became one of La Liga's most respected forwards.

A What-If at Old Trafford

Whilst Forlán never reached his peak in Manchester, Ferguson's admission highlights what might have been.

With more patience and the right strike partner, the Uruguayan could have carved out legendary status at Old Trafford.

Instead, his story became one of unfulfilled potential in England but redemption and stardom in Spain - a career that leaves Ferguson wondering what United might have lost.

