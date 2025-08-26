Sir Alex Ferguson admits regret over letting Diego Forlán leave Man Utd

Table of Contents

Photo: Getty Images

'Forlán Could Have Been a Cult Hero'

Ruud wanted to be the number one finisher, that was his nature. Diego Forlán didn't register on his radar at all, so when you put the two of them out there, there was zero chemistry.



Diego was better with a partner. But he scored some priceless goals. He was a good player and a terrific pro.

The only criticism of ourselves was that we sold him too cheaply.



He could have been a hero. He was a great lad and a magnificent professional.

Forlán's Rise in Spain

A What-If at Old Trafford

