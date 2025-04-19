Peter Schmeichel once questioned Sir Alex Ferguson's judgement
Schmeichel was a central figure during United's dominant era in the 1990s, but he seriously questioned Ferguson's strategy during the summer of 1995.
Speaking on The Peter Crouch Podcast, the Denmark legend had his disbelief when Ferguson allowed several key players exit the club without major reinforcements coming in.
The first time I really thought the guy was losing it, not understanding what he was doing, was in the summer of 1995.Instead of signing experienced replacements, Ferguson promoted a group of young academy graduates into the first-team squad.
Three players who would start every game if they were fit - Mark Hughes, Paul Ince, and Andrei Kanchelskis - all left. And no one came in.
Those players included David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Gary and Phil Neville, and Nicky Butt - all of whom would go on to become club legends.
And he puts five kids in the first team squad - he puts Nicky, Gary, Phil, Scholesy and Becks. Ryan was already in the first team dressing room, so he would've been the sixth.Of course, Ferguson's young team went onto win the Premier League and FA Cup in that 1995/1996 season.
But you're thinking what's going on here? And of course, we open up with a defeat to Aston Villa at Villa Park.
But the boys were great and I mainly thought it was strange that he didn't bring at least one player in during the summer.
