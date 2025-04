Peter Schmeichel once questioned Sir Alex Ferguson's judgement

Photo: Getty Images

The first time I really thought the guy was losing it, not understanding what he was doing, was in the summer of 1995.



Three players who would start every game if they were fit - Mark Hughes, Paul Ince, and Andrei Kanchelskis - all left. And no one came in.

And he puts five kids in the first team squad - he puts Nicky, Gary, Phil, Scholesy and Becks. Ryan was already in the first team dressing room, so he would've been the sixth.



But you're thinking what's going on here? And of course, we open up with a defeat to Aston Villa at Villa Park.



But the boys were great and I mainly thought it was strange that he didn't bring at least one player in during the summer.

