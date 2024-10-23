Uruguay hero Diego Forlán swaps football boots for tennis racket
|Photo: @josemorgado
The 45-year-old enjoyed a career spanning 21 years, playing for clubs such as Manchester United, Villarreal, Atlético Madrid and Inter Milan.
Despite winning the Premier League during his three-and-a-half-year spell at United, his most successful years came at Atlético, where he won the Europa League and the European Golden Shoe on two occasions.
Having retired from football back in 2019, Forlán has now turned his attention to tennis, competing on the ITF Masters tour since July 2023.
Speaking of the career change, Forlán said after an event in Lima, Peru earlier this year:
My father played football and after retiring at 41 he started playing tennis. That's why I started when I was two years old.
Then you already know that I dedicated myself to football before dedicating myself to this sport, as often as I do now.
Forlán is now set to make his professional debut in the sport next month at the Uruguay Open on the ATP Challenger Tour.
|Photo: @josemorgado
Attention tennis and sports fans! This year at the Uruguay Open, we have an unmissable duo in doubles.
Argentine tennis player Federico Coria (currently number 78 in the ATP ranking) and former Uruguayan football player Diego Forlán. Yes, our number 10 is smashing it in tennis too!
The Uruguay Open is on the ATP's second-tier Challenger Tour, thus Forlán is permitted to enter as a wildcard.
A promising player in his teens, Forlán is ranked 112 in the world by the International Tennis Federation in the over-45 category.
🇺🇾 ¡DE LOS BOTINES A LA RAQUETA!— SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) June 19, 2024
🎾 A los 45 años, Diego Forlán regresó al tenis y en Lima la está rompiendo en el circuito ITF Senior con dos victorias en el MT1000 peruano
✔️ 6-0 y 6-2 ante Carreño y 6-0 y 6-1 a Hernández los triunfos de Cachavacha
🎥 Tenis al Máximo pic.twitter.com/OksAQWkic9
