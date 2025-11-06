Bryan Mbeumo explains Homer Simpson-inspired goal celebration
The Cameroon international broke into his signature move after scoring against Brighton & Hove Albion last month, teaming up with Amad Diallo to perform what fans have dubbed the "Homer dance."
Now, the 26-year-old has lifted the lid on how the quirky celebration came about.
'It's from a Homer Simpson GIF'
Speaking to United's official website, Mbeumo explained:
It's from a GIF from Homer Simpson. Yeah, so if you go on the GIF [section in your phone] and you put "Homer Simpson dance," you will be able to find it.The celebration, popularised in Fortnite, has quickly caught on among fans, with social media buzzing after Mbeumo's performance at Old Trafford.
Ayden Heaven via Snapchat 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/F1vzDxgbr3— UtdXclusive (@UtdXclusive) October 25, 2025
So Mbeumo has revealed that his celebration with Amad against Brighton is from this Homer Simpson GIF??— UF (@UtdFaithfuls) November 5, 2025
Brilliant!! 🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/t61rhkiYQP
Mbeumo joined United from Brentford in a high-profile £71 million transfer in July, after weeks of negotiations between the clubs.
Expectations were high, and the winger has already started to deliver.
After scoring 20 goals for the Bees last season, Mbeumo has quickly found form in red, netting three goals and one assist in his last four Premier League games.
His pace, pressing, and link-up play have earned him early plaudits from new manager Rúben Amorim.
Player of the Month Award
Mbeumo was also named United's Player of the Month for October, though he was quick to share the credit.
Obviously, I'm very happy with this. But, as I always say, I think it's teamwork, and a lot of players would have deserved this as well this month, so I'm happy.The winger's cheerful attitude, coupled with his animated Homer Simpson tribute, has already made him a fan favourite at Old Trafford.
