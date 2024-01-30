Iraq striker sent off for GRASS-EATING goal celebration

Iraq striker Aymen Hussein was shown a red card for his grass eating celebration against Jordan in the Asian Cup.
The 27-year-old netted on 76 minutes to give his country a 2-1 lead over Jordan at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar on Monday.
He celebrated by jumping over the advertising hoardings and pretending to eat grass, mimicking a similar celebration done by Jordanian players earlier in the match.
However, the referee deemed his celebration excessive and awarded him a second yellow card, resulting in a red card and dismissal from the field.
Hussein was left stunned as he was given his marching orders by the match official.
It was a harsh punishment for the forward, made worse by the fact several Jordan players escaped a booking for the same offence.
And it proved to be a costly red card for Iran two as Jordan took advantage of Iraq being a man down by scoring twice in added time to win 3-2.
The decision by the referee sparked controversy, with Iraq coach Jesús Casas fuming at the decision after the match.
The goal that put us ahead courtesy of the tournament's top scorer, Aymen Hussein! 🎯#IRQvJOR #AsianCup2023pic.twitter.com/2x8QVgLnM2— Iraq National Team (@IraqNT_EN) January 29, 2024
The red card changed the course of the game.
In any major tournament players always celebrate scoring. The referee cannot give a red card for this.
We all saw Jordan celebrating the same way and no card was given.
The timing of the red card prevented us from making defensive substitutions as we had already made changes.