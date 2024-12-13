Belgian club punish player in Bart Simpson-style
After the match against Cercle Brugge at the weekend, Lapoussin made highly disrespectful comments about the opponent's stadium.
With all due respect to Cercle Brugge, it is not easy to play football in these circumstances.And Saint-Gilloise have decided to punish the 28-year-old midfielder, but in a humorous way.
I also don't think it's enjoyable for the fans to come here. Playing against Club Brugge or Cercle Brugge is a big difference.
Under the caption "Loïc learned the lesson Bart Simpson style," the club released a video on their Instagram account with an introduction identical to The Simpsons.
In the video, Lapoussin can be seen repeatedly writing the phrase "Union - Cercle" before grabbing his boots and hastily heading off to team training.
This is a clear reference to the iconic Bart Simpson punishment scene at the beginning of each episode of the legendary cartoon series.
As a result, the player had to not only accept his punishment but also issued a grovelling apology to Cercle Brugge.
I want to apologise to our friends from Cercle Brugge, and to the Unionists, for my comments after the game on the stadium and the fans.
