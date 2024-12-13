Belgian club punish player in Bart Simpson-style

With all due respect to Cercle Brugge, it is not easy to play football in these circumstances.



I also don't think it's enjoyable for the fans to come here. Playing against Club Brugge or Cercle Brugge is a big difference.

Belgian Pro League side Union Saint-Gilloise have decided to punish midfielder Loïc Lapoussin by putting him through a Bart Simpson-style punishment.After the match against Cercle Brugge at the weekend, Lapoussin made highly disrespectful comments about the opponent's stadium.And Saint-Gilloise have decided to punish the 28-year-old midfielder, but in a humorous way.Under the caption "Loïc learned the lesson Bart Simpson style," the club released a video on their Instagram account with an introduction identical to The Simpsons.In the video, Lapoussin can be seen repeatedly writing the phrase "Union - Cercle" before grabbing his boots and hastily heading off to team training.This is a clear reference to the iconic Bart Simpson punishment scene at the beginning of each episode of the legendary cartoon series.

I want to apologise to our friends from Cercle Brugge, and to the Unionists, for my comments after the game on the stadium and the fans.

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here

As a result, the player had to not only accept his punishment but also issued a grovelling apology to Cercle Brugge.