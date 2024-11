Swiss soccer player retires at 22 because religion restricts Saturday games

Photo: FC Zürich

I am a devout Christian and I read the Bible. I make my own decisions about my life.



I wish to follow Jesus Christ, and as a result, the biblical day of rest has become important to me.



As a footballer this means that I no longer want to play professionally on Saturdays.



This is my personal conviction, which I have reached in the last few days.

Former Swiss U21 international Silvan Wallner has decided to end his professional career due to religious beliefs preventing him from playing on Saturdays.Wallner, who won the Swiss league title with hometown club FC Zürich two years ago, was contracted with Austrian Bundesliga club Blau-Weiß Linz.However, the 22-year-old has now ended his contract by mutual consent after putting faith ahead of football.Wallner is a believer in the Seventh-day Adventist Church , who observe Saturday as the day of rest - unlike most Christian denominations that observe Sunday.Members are prohibited from working on Saturdays, meaning Wallner cannot participate in matches or training on that day.Consequently, the defender has decided to hang up his boots.In a statement released by Linz, Wallner said:Wallner had made just five appearances for Linz, who sit midway in Austria's 12-team top-flight.His last match was a 1-2 defeat against TSV at the end of October.Additionally, Wallner was part of the Swiss U21 national team squad as recently as October, where he last played in early September during a 1-2 loss to Albania.