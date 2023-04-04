Nantes player dropped from matchday squad for refusing to break Ramadan fast

Nantes defender Jaouen Hadjam was dropped from Sunday's matchday squad after insisting on not breaking his Ramadan fast.
Hadjam is one of several Muslim footballers around the world taking part in Ramadan in which players of the Islamic faith fast from dawn until sunset.
The 20-year-old was in line to feature for Nantes in Sunday's Ligue 1 outing against Stade de Reims, but was eventually omitted from the squad after he refused to break his fast.
Local reports said Hadjam, who has made nine appearances since joining from second-tier side Paris FC in January, agreed to break his fast for away games, but not for home games.
Speaking to a news conference after their 3-0 home defeat, Nantes coach Antoine Kombouaré explained his decision to leave out the Algerian left-back.
There is no controversy. Those who fast, I support them... on matchdays, you should not fast.
It is not a punishment. I set rules. It's his choice, and I respect it.
Earlier this week, the French Football Federation announced matches would not be paused to let Muslim players break their fast.
That is in contrast to the Premier League, who are allowing Muslim players to break their fast by consuming water and energy gels when playing in evening games.