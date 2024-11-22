Italian Serie D club change coaches TWICE in 24 hours

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here

In an extraordinary turn of events, Italian Serie D club Piacenza went through three coaches in a mere 24 hours.Following an unexpected 1-0 loss to relegation battlers San Marino over the weekend, the club made drastic moves on Tuesday, replacing not one but two coaches in the span of a single day.The shake-up began in the morning with the dismissal of sporting director Alessio Sestu and head coach Carmine Parlato.Simone Bentivoglio was quickly installed as Parlato's replacement and even conducted a training session.During his first training session, supporters protested vehemently, storming onto the pitch and threatening to boycott upcoming matches.The fans were furious because Bentivoglio had been involved in a betting scandal in 2011, which resulted in a 13-month ban from the sport.Fearing a fan boycott, the club quickly parted ways with Bentivoglio, leaving the team without a coach yet again.After two dismissals in the morning and afternoon, Piacenza ended up recalling Stefano Rossini, who had been sacked earlier in October and replaced by Parlato.Piacenza enjoyed a stint in Serie A during the late 1990s and early 2000s before financial troubles led to their fall from grace.Thehad produced a generation of talented players from their youth academy, such as Filippo Inzaghi, Simone Inzaghi, and Alberto Gilardino.