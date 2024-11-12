Argentine club spark outrage for fielding influencer in league match

In a bizarre marketing stunt, Deportivo Riestra fielded a social media influencer in an Argentine Primera División game against Vélez Sarsfield on Monday.Iván Buhajeruk, better known as "Spreen," is a popular Argentine streamer and social media influencer.The 24-year-old has more than 8 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 5 million followers on Instagram.He had no professional football experience, but was given a surprising opportunity to play for Riestra.Buhajeruk was signed by the Argentine club two months ago, and started training with the team last Tuesday.The YouTuber made a brief 50-second cameo in the 1-1 draw against Vélez, becoming the first streamer to play in Argentina's top-flight league.Needless to say, he didn't even touch the ball.

contentisimos los de TyC Sports Internacional con Riestra y Spreen pic.twitter.com/rD7JyLssDG — Marcos (@marcosquintanna) November 11, 2024

What happened today was a lack of respect for football, it is a wrong message to society, to kids who try hard. Football is not that; it is trying and failing and trying again.

A total lack of respect for football and footballers.

The stunt, though, sparked debates and criticism, with some questioning the seriousness of the league.Vélez striker Braian Romero, who scored from a penalty kick in the 43rd minute to open the scoring, said after the game:Former Argentina international Juan Sebastián Verón, now president of Argentine club Estudiantes de la Plata, wrote on Instagram:Riestra captain Milton Céliz told journalists that the idea came from Víctor Stinfale, who owns both the club and the energy drink company that sponsors it.