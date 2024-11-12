Argentine club spark outrage for fielding influencer in league match
|Photo: @SivanJohn_
Iván Buhajeruk, better known as "Spreen," is a popular Argentine streamer and social media influencer.
The 24-year-old has more than 8 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 5 million followers on Instagram.
He had no professional football experience, but was given a surprising opportunity to play for Riestra.
Buhajeruk was signed by the Argentine club two months ago, and started training with the team last Tuesday.
The YouTuber made a brief 50-second cameo in the 1-1 draw against Vélez, becoming the first streamer to play in Argentina's top-flight league.
Needless to say, he didn't even touch the ball.
The stunt, though, sparked debates and criticism, with some questioning the seriousness of the league.
contentisimos los de TyC Sports Internacional con Riestra y Spreen pic.twitter.com/rD7JyLssDG— Marcos (@marcosquintanna) November 11, 2024
Vélez striker Braian Romero, who scored from a penalty kick in the 43rd minute to open the scoring, said after the game:
What happened today was a lack of respect for football, it is a wrong message to society, to kids who try hard. Football is not that; it is trying and failing and trying again.Former Argentina international Juan Sebastián Verón, now president of Argentine club Estudiantes de la Plata, wrote on Instagram:
A total lack of respect for football and footballers.Riestra captain Milton Céliz told journalists that the idea came from Víctor Stinfale, who owns both the club and the energy drink company that sponsors it.
