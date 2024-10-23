Swedish women's soccer club finish season undefeated without conceding goal - yet don't win league

Get new posts by email: Subscribe

Swedish fourth tier side Ängelholms FF have enjoyed an invincible season, but still they missed out on being crowned champions.Ängelholms went through the entire campaign in Division 4 Skåne Northwest undefeated and without conceding a single goal.During their 18-game season, the club won 15 times and drew three matches, whilst scoring 78 goals.However, despite keeping 18 clean sheets, they miraculously failed to win the league title.The remarkable final standings see the eventual champions Ljungbyheds IF winning the league by a solitary point.Despite losing one game, Ljungbyheds won 16 of their 18 games, scoring 121 goals and conceding 14.Across Europe's elite leagues, Bayer Leverkusen in Germany won the Bundesliga without losing a single game last term.