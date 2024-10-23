Swedish women's soccer club finish season undefeated without conceding goal - yet don't win league
Table of Contents
|Photo: Instagram/angelholmsff_dam
Ängelholms went through the entire campaign in Division 4 Skåne Northwest undefeated and without conceding a single goal.
During their 18-game season, the club won 15 times and drew three matches, whilst scoring 78 goals.
READ MORE: Panama's female soccer player threatens to quit national team after being 'fat-shamed' by federation president
However, despite keeping 18 clean sheets, they miraculously failed to win the league title.
|Photo: @SwedeStats
Despite losing one game, Ljungbyheds won 16 of their 18 games, scoring 121 goals and conceding 14.
Across Europe's elite leagues, Bayer Leverkusen in Germany won the Bundesliga without losing a single game last term.
Also Read:
- Montpellier president sacks coach in post-game interview on live TV
- English non-league club have sponsor deal with TOILET PAPER
- Why Chinese soccer fans pouring money into Singapore keeper's food stall
- Frankfurt goalkeeper plays outfield, scores twice in friendly match
- Bournemouth Women's video announcement gets 20 MILLION views in 24 hours
Post a Comment