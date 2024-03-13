Bournemouth Women's video announcement gets 20 MILLION views in 24 hours

A simple video announcement by Bournemouth Women's has gone viral on Twitter, simply because the signing is easy on the eyes to put it lightly.
On Monday, the Bournemouth ladies announced the loan signing of Portsmouth defender Kelci Bowers.
To introduce herself to her new fans, Bowers uploaded a brief, five-second video at the training ground.
Despite most football fans having never heard of the 20-year-old until Monday, the Cherries appears to have picked up millions of new fans after announcing the signing.
At the time of writing, the video has been seen more than 21 million times by football fans around the world.
In the comments on the video announcement, new club fans made themselves heard.
A message from our new recruit 👋 pic.twitter.com/iYtIYHxzvy— AFC Bournemouth Women (@AFCBournemouthW) March 11, 2024
For any enquiries, please contact us here.