Nacho Monreal says Arsène Wenger 'suffered' during final years at Arsenal

Photo: Getty Images

'He Lost Weight - He Was Suffering a Lot'

Arsène leaving the club was of course a sad moment for us, because I knew he was suffering a lot.



Before he was sacked, there was a period where there was a real split between supporters, which was crazy. I can literally remember, as a player, seeing banners on one side of the stadium saying "Wenger Out," and then banners on the other side saying "Wenger In."



I can remember seeing Arsène at the training ground around that time and he was suffering a lot. He lost weight; you know, he was pretty skinny anyway, but I remember seeing him one day and really noticing it.



It got to a point where he'd even stopped enjoying our wins, because the atmosphere around the place just wasn't good.

As players we knew that there would be an announcement coming fairly soon. And when that day arrived, of course, we were all in shock, even though we had a feeling something might happen.

'A Complete Reset'

We're talking about somebody who had a say on pretty much everything to do with the club, so this was going to be a complete reset.



No one really knew what the future was going to look like.

