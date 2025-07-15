How Arsène Wenger signed Arsenal icon after watching one match on TV
Sometimes, all it took was a single match on TV - and a gut feeling.
That's exactly how Freddie Ljungberg, then a little-known 21-year-old playing in Sweden, earned a move to North London.
And the rest, as Arsenal fans know, is glorious history.
'I Saw Him on TV and Signed Him the Next Week'
In the aftermath of Arsenal's iconic 1997/98 double-winning season, Wenger was quietly preparing for the next campaign.
A Euro 2000 qualifier between Sweden and England gave him an unexpected scouting opportunity.
Ljungberg - then plying his trade at Halmstad - caught Wenger's eye.
In "The Wenger Revolution: Twenty Years of Arsenal", the legendary manager said:
They played that game in Sweden on a Saturday and then we bought him the next week because I liked what he did, his character.Despite not scoring or assisting in the 2-1 win over England, Ljungberg's work rate and composure left a lasting impression.
Arsenal paid a reported £3 million to seal the deal.
Dream Debut and Rise to 'Invincibles' Glory
It didn't take long for Ljungberg to make an impression in red and white.
He came off the bench against Manchester United and scored Arsenal's third in a 3-0 win.
I was thinking that when your guy comes on, you always have a feeling straight away whether it's his place there.From that moment on, Ljungberg was a key figure during Arsenal's most successful period under Wenger.
Usually we think you have to give them time but with experience, you think that the guys who make it showed you that they had the quality to be there in their first game.
Freddie had that, that decisiveness in his mind and that desire to win.
- 12 goals during the 2001/02 Premier League and FA Cup double season
- Key contributor to the legendary ‘Invincibles’ in 2003/04
- Over 300 appearances, 72 goals, and numerous assists
- Winner of two Premier League titles, three FA Cups, and two Community Shields
This summer, Arsenal are reportedly closing in on another Swedish talent - Viktor Gyökeres, the prolific Sporting Lisbon striker.
Whilst the transfer market has changed dramatically since Ljungberg's £3 million move, the hope remains the same: that another Swede could leave a lasting legacy in north London.
If Gyökeres can deliver even half of what Ljungberg gave Arsenal, Mikel Arteta and the Gunners faithful will be more than delighted.
