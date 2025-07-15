How Arsène Wenger signed Arsenal icon after watching one match on TV

Photo: EPA

'I Saw Him on TV and Signed Him the Next Week'

They played that game in Sweden on a Saturday and then we bought him the next week because I liked what he did, his character.

Dream Debut and Rise to 'Invincibles' Glory

I was thinking that when your guy comes on, you always have a feeling straight away whether it's his place there.



Usually we think you have to give them time but with experience, you think that the guys who make it showed you that they had the quality to be there in their first game.



Freddie had that, that decisiveness in his mind and that desire to win.

12 goals during the 2001/02 Premier League and FA Cup double season

Key contributor to the legendary ‘Invincibles’ in 2003/04

Over 300 appearances, 72 goals, and numerous assists

Winner of two Premier League titles, three FA Cups, and two Community Shields

Déjà Vu? Viktor Gyökeres Set to Follow Ljungberg's Path

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here