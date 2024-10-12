Graeme Souness launches extraordinary attack on 'lucky' Arsène Wenger
Wenger spent 22 years in North London and is widely regarded as one of the best managers of all time having led Arsenal to multiple trophies.
The Frenchman won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups, whilst he was also at the helm when Arsenal's famous "Invincibles" went through an entire 2003/04 season undefeated to claim the Premier League title.
Yet despite his huge pedigree, former Sky Sports pundit Souness doesn't seem impressed.
Speaking on the Three Up Front podcast with ex-Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan and former Watford captain Troy Deeney, Souness was asked whether Wenger is a "football man," to which he responded:
No, not particularly. I've been on the bench listening to what he's telling his players to do. I've been working for Sky in games where he's made very strange decisions.
My take on him was he got very, very lucky at a time when French football produced its greatest ever group of players.
Inherited the best back five in world football and a 22-year-old [Dennis] Bergkamp. I think Wrighty [Ian Wright], there was still life in him.
And then he had 10 years where he won a couple of FA Cups, because that cycle had been and gone.
I've never spoke to him about football. He would never come into my office after a game, the only manager that never did.
I'd go to his office after a game, he would never be there to talk football. I don't know if he's a football man or not. I never spoke football with him.
Souness' only other managerial triumph in England came with Blackburn Rovers when they lifted the League Cup in 2002.
He also coached Rangers, Galatasaray, Southampton, Torino, Benfica and Newcastle United.
