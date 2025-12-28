Christian Pulisic slams 'made-up' Sydney Sweeney dating rumours
Table of Contents
|Photo: Variety/Getty Images
The AC Milan and USMNT forward addressed the speculation on social media following another impressive on-field display, scoring in Milan's 3-0 Serie A win over Hellas Verona at the San Siro on Sunday.
Pulisic opened the scoring before team-mate Christopher Nkunku struck twice in the second half, sending Milan to the top of the table.
Pulisic Responds on InstagramFollowing the match, the 27-year-old reposted images of the victory to his Instagram Stories, accompanied by a pointed message aimed at those spreading the rumours.
Where Did the Rumours Come From?The speculation appeared to enter the mainstream after coverage in La Gazzetta dello Sport, though tracing an original source has proved difficult, with most outlets simply referencing existing "rumours."
Social media posts under Pulisic's match photos were flooded with Sweeney GIFs, further fuelling the narrative despite no evidence supporting the claims.
Both Are in Separate RelationshipsIn reality, Pulisic is widely reported to be in a long-term relationship with professional golfer Alexa Melton, with the pair first linked in 2024.
They have since shared multiple photos together on social media.
Some fans even speculated that Pulisic's goal celebration against Verona - forming what appeared to be an "A" shape with his hands - was a subtle nod to Melton, rather than any Hollywood connection.
Sweeney, meanwhile, ended her engagement to businessman Jonathan Davino earlier this year after a three-year engagement.
She has since been linked to other figures in entertainment, but not Pulisic.
Focus Remains on FootballThe rumours come during a strong spell for Pulisic, who has now reached 10 goals in all competitions this season, eight of them in Serie A.
He currently sits level with Lautaro Martínez among the league's top scorers.
Since leaving Chelsea for Milan in 2023, Pulisic has rediscovered the form that once marked him as one of Europe's most exciting young talents.
With the 2026 World Cup approaching - hosted in the United States alongside Canada and Mexico - Pulisic remains the biggest star at Mauricio Pochettino's disposal for the USMNT.
For now, the message from "Captain America" is clear: the speculation can stop and the football can do the talking.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Why Christian Pulisic thriving at AC Milan
- 'How Arsenal lost Sancho, Pulisic & Bellingham transfer race to Dortmund'
- Pic of the day: Leyton Orient have the sweetest pitch invaders ever!
- Japanese couple gets married at Camp Nou 48 hours before El Clásico
- Sevilla fans try to find Spanish wife for Marko Marin to make him stay at club
Post a Comment