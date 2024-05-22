Why Christian Pulisic thriving at AC Milan
The Rossoneri acquired Pulisic from Chelsea in July 2023 for just €17 million and that has proven to be something of a bargain.
After struggling with injuries, form, and game time at Stamford Bridge, the 25-year-old has resurrected his career at the Italian giants.
Pulisic is experiencing the best season of his career and it is only his first with Milan, scoring 15 goals and providing 9 assists and becoming Serie A's highest American goal scorer.
And the former Borussia Dortmund star has now spoken about how things have changed for him.
Speaking in an interview with Il Giornale, Pulisic said:
In the two years before Chelsea I suffered a series of injuries and some changes in coach which didn't help me.
The exact opposite of what happened at Milanello. From day one I received everyone's trust. It was the turning point.
