Robert Lewandowski reveals Barcelona asked him not to score to avoid €2.5m bonus
|Photo: Getty Images
The Poland striker confirmed the request was tied to a performance-related bonus clause, describing the situation as something that "stuck in my head" and underlined just how severe Barcelona's money problems had become at the time.
The Bonus Clause That Changed EverythingThe incident occurred during the closing stages of the 2022/23 La Liga campaign, a season Barcelona had already wrapped up by the time the final fixtures arrived.
Lewandowski had scored 23 league goals, and his transfer agreement from Bayern Munich included a clause that would trigger an additional €2.5 million payment if he reached 25 goals.
With the title secured and Barcelona operating under strict financial controls, senior figures at the club were reportedly keen to avoid activating the clause.
At the time, the idea of a club asking its star striker to hold back sounded implausible.
But Barcelona's fragile finances meant that even relatively modest sums by elite football standards were treated as significant.
Lewandowski Confirms the RequestSpeaking to Polish journalist Bogdan Rymanowski, Lewandowski later confirmed the reports, stressing that he did not want to criticise the club or those involved.
There are things I don't want to talk about. I respect Barcelona and the people who work there a lot.He then addressed the financial reasoning directly.
I was aware of the club's situation. There were many other situations that needed to be resolved for the good of the club.
In short, it was a bonus, and it is known that at that time Barcelona looked to save every euro. It was no small thing, and for me, nothing changed either.However, the striker admitted the request left a lasting impression.
I have no problem with that, but it stuck in my head and I wondered whether to score a goal or not.
A Snapshot of Barcelona's Financial StrugglesThe episode has since become emblematic of Barcelona's prolonged financial crisis, during which the club faced spending limits, wage restrictions and ongoing difficulties complying with La Liga's financial regulations.
Although the situation has improved gradually, Barcelona are still working towards a full return to the league's 1:1 spending rule, which would allow them to operate freely in line with their revenues.
That a €2.5 million bonus could influence sporting decisions highlights just how tight margins were at the time - even for a club of Barcelona's stature.
Lewandowski's Impact Remains UndisputedDespite the unusual circumstances, Lewandowski's contribution to Barcelona has been substantial.
Across three and a half seasons, he has scored 109 goals in 165 appearances in all competitions, remaining a central figure during a period of transition both on and off the pitch.
His calm handling of the situation has drawn praise, particularly given his reputation as one of football's most relentless and competitive goal-scorers.
An Episode Barcelona Hope Is Behind ThemFor Barcelona, the challenge now is ensuring such scenarios remain part of the past.
Club leadership has focused on stabilising finances, increasing stadium revenue and reshaping the wage structure to avoid decisions that blur the line between financial necessity and sporting integrity.
For Lewandowski, the episode has not dulled his hunger or commitment.
Whilst questions remain about his long-term future, his scoring instincts and competitive edge remain intact.
Still, the idea of a club asking one of the greatest strikers of his generation not to score stands as one of the strangest footnotes in Barcelona's recent history.
