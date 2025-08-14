img
Robert Lewandowski still haunted by 2020 Ballon d'Or snub

Photo: EPA
Robert Lewandowski has revealed he is still deeply affected by the Ballon d'Or heartbreak he suffered during his peak years at Bayern Munich.

The Polish striker was widely regarded as the overwhelming favourite for the 2020 award after a record-breaking season in which he fired Bayern to a historic treble - winning the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, and Champions League.

Lewandowski scored an astonishing 55 goals in all competitions, cementing himself as the world's most lethal forward.

However, in a decision that still baffles him, France Football cancelled the Ballon d'Or that year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, denying him what many believed was a certain win.

Speaking in a new interview with the BBC, Lewandowski said:
I was in the best moment of my career, I won everything with my club.

I think the difficult thing with that case is until now I don't know why.
The 2021 Near Miss

Determined to claim the golden trophy, Lewandowski responded with another extraordinary campaign in 2021.

He broke Gerd Müller's long-standing Bundesliga record by scoring 41 goals in a single season, helping Bayern secure a ninth consecutive league title.

But despite his historic feat, the Ballon d'Or went to Lionel Messi, who had led Barcelona to Copa del Rey success and inspired Argentina to their first Copa America triumph in 28 years, scoring 38 goals and providing 14 assists over the year.

Messi acknowledged Lewandowski's 2020 claim in his victory speech, telling him he "deserved" the award.

Whilst the words were respectful, they offered little comfort to the Polish forward.

A Career Without Football's Top Individual Prize

Now 35 and playing for Barcelona, Lewandowski's incredible career boasts over 600 senior goals, multiple league titles, and a Champions League medal.

Yet, the Ballon d'Or - the game's most prestigious individual honour - remains out of reach.

For Lewandowski, the pain of 2020 is not about missing a trophy for his cabinet, but about losing the recognition he believes reflected the very peak of his career.

