Wesley Sneijder laments 2010 Ballon d'Or snub

Former Real Madrid and Inter Milan star Wesley Sneijder claims he should have won the 2010 Ballon d'Or instead of Lionel Messi.
Sneijder won the Serie A, Coppa Italia and Champions League treble with Inter and then came agonisingly close to winning the 2010 World Cup with the Netherlands, losing in the final to Spain.
The Dutchman ended the year with five trophies, including the Italian Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.
Despite his impressive achievements, Sneijder was ultimately overlooked for the Ballon d'Or.
Messi was the clear favorite for the award after scoring 53 goals in all competitions that season.
The former Ajax Amsterdam midfielder eventually finished fourth in the Ballon d'Or rankings, with Messi winning for the second successive year and Barcelona teammates Andrés Iniesta and Xavi second and third respectively.
And Sneijder has now revealed in an interview with Egyptian television channel Alhayah TV that the frustration over Messi's win is still a sore subject.
It was a little unfair that I didn't win the 2010 Ballon d'Or and Messi did.
But, I'm not a guy who cries about that. The Ballon d'Or is an individual award, and I prefer to win collective trophies.
If I had to choose between the Champions League and the Ballon d'Or, I would choose the Champions League I won, I'm very happy with that title.