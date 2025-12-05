Lionel Messi explains why Pep Guardiola is best coach in football
Messi, now 38, reflected on his time under Guardiola during a wide-ranging interview with ESPN, describing the four-year spell between 2008 and 2012 as the most formative and successful period of his club career.
Despite his complicated departure from Barcelona and Guardiola's own tense exit, Messi continues to hold his former coach in the highest regard.
"Guardiola Is Unique" - Messi's Highest PraiseMessi spoke glowingly about what sets Guardiola apart from every other elite coach he has worked with.
For me, Guardiola is unique. There are extraordinarily good coaches, but he has something different. For me, he's the best of all of them.He added that Barcelona's success during that era was the result of a perfect blend of talent, ideas and timing.
The way he sees things, prepares matches, communicates; for me he's the best.
We were lucky that we all coincided at Barcelona - him and all of us. He had the pieces he needed for what he wanted.
Then he went somewhere else and kept winning. It's not just winning; it's how his teams play.
Changing the Game Across EuropeGuardiola has not only achieved success but has redefined footballing styles in multiple countries, Messi claimed.
Even though he didn't win the Champions League at Bayern Munich, he changed the way football was played in Germany, where they were used to a different style.Under Guardiola, Messi produced some of the best football of his career, winning three La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues during what many still consider the greatest club side ever assembled.
In England he did the same. He not only changes a team, he changes how the whole league plays.
How Guardiola Shaped Messi's GameMessi went on to explain how deeply Guardiola influenced his development, helping him evolve into a more complete and tactically intelligent player.
From the beginning we had a great relationship. Pep was very close, we talked a lot, and I learned an enormous amount from him.Guardiola was also the architect of Messi's now-famous "false nine" role - a tactical shift that changed modern football.
I added more things to my game on top of what I already knew. I learned a lot with him; how to move, how to read spaces.
He was even the one who put me as a false nine.
In Barcelona's youth teams I played behind the striker. That was really my position.
Even when I debuted with [Frank] Rijkaard and later with Pep, they placed me as a winger, but I had never really played there.
But I kept adding things to my game and kept growing football-wise as well.
A Bond That Lives Beyond BarcelonaAlthough both men left the club in difficult circumstances, the admiration between Messi and Guardiola remains clear.
The Argentine has even hinted that he may return to live in Barcelona once his playing days are over - the city where their legendary partnership first took shape.
