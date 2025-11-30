Kevin-Prince Boateng says Lionel Messi had power to block Barcelona transfer
The former Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan midfielder opened up on the dramatic behind-the-scenes twist during an appearance on the UNSCRIPTED podcast with Josh Mansour, describing how close he came to missing out on a dream move because Messi had not yet given his blessing.
'If Messi Said No, I Wouldn't Sign'Boateng explained that Barcelona's hierarchy - including sporting directors Eric Abidal and Ramón Planes, coach Ernesto Valverde, and club president Josep Maria Bartomeu - had already given the green light for the move from Sassuolo.
Everything appeared set.
The contract was ready.
Boateng expected to sign the next day.
Then came the moment that stopped him in his tracks.
They said, "No, we have to talk to Leo first." He had that power.The midfielder admitted he was stunned that, despite unanimous approval from Barcelona's top decision-makers, not even the club president would finalise the transfer without Messi's blessing.
If Messi had said no, the transfer wouldn't have happened.
A Nervous Night Waiting for Messi's ApprovalBoateng described spending the night worrying about whether the Argentine superstar liked him enough to let the deal go ahead.
I went to sleep hoping Messi would approve my signing. If he had refused, I wouldn't have signed for Barcelona.
Messi did eventually approve the move, allowing Boateng to join on loan with an €8 million option to buy in January 2019.
The transfer made him the first Ghanaian ever to represent the Catalan giants.
A Short Spell, But a La Liga TitleBoateng's impact in Catalonia was limited - just four appearances and no goals - but he still collected a La Liga winners' medal, completing one of the most unexpected transfers in recent Barcelona history.
His revelation sheds new light on the internal dynamics at the club during the Messi era, illustrating just how much weight the captain's opinion carried in sporting decisions.
