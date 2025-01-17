Neymar reveals how Kylian Mbappé was 'jealous' of Lionel Messi at PSG
Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona in 2017, the same year Mbappé moved from AS Monaco to the French club in one of the biggest transfers in football history.
The 32-year-old forward was on speaking terms with Mbappé but things reportedly turned sour during the latter years of their time in Paris.
Reports in the media claimed the two stars had developed a feud, whilst a Ligue 1 clash against Montpellier in August 2022 saw the pair clash over who would take a penalty.
During an appearance on a podcast hosted by fellow Brazilian and World Cup winner Romário, Neymar claimed Messi's arrival in the summer of 2021 was detrimental to his partnership with Mbappé.
No, he [Mbappé] is not annoying. I have my things with him, we had a little fight, but he was fundamental for us when he arrived.Neymar, who now plays for Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, scored 118 goals in 173 games for PSG.
I used to call him golden boy. I always played with him, said he was going to be one of the best. I always helped, talked to him, he came to my place, we had dinner together.
We had some good years of partnership, but after Messi came he was a little jealous. He didn't want to split me with anyone. And then there were some fights, a change in behaviour.
Meanwhile, Mbappé swapped PSG for Real Madrid last summer after a prolonged saga led to the striker leaving on a free transfer.
