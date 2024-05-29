Kylian Mbappé admits to being AC Milan fan
|Photo: @KMbappe
The French forward was on Sardinia on Tuesday, specifically at the Hotel Cala di Volpe to pick up the Globe Soccer European Championship award.
Whilst on Italian soil, Mbappé spoke to Sky Italia, discussing a number of topics including his childhood love for Milan.
I have always said that of I had to go to Italy one day, I would go to AC Milan.
I have been a big AC Milan fan since I was a child, and I watch all their matches in Seire A.
Since I was a young kid, I was with a family close to mine, they are big Milan fans, and I was always there as a kid in their house to watch Milan's games.
So now I keep watching the games, but we never know what can happen.
Mbappé is leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer after deciding not to extend his contract at Parc des Princes.
His next destination is most likely to be Real Madrid, with confirmation of his transfer expected in the coming days.
