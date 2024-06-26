Neymar stops by at street vendor to buy Brazil shirt

A video of Neymar surprising a street vendor by stopping by to buy a Brazil shirt before their Copa América opener has gone viral.The 32-year-old, who is currently recovering from a significant injury, was out in Los Angeles to support his Brazil teammates.And a video circulating online shows Neymar stopping at a traffic light to purchase two Brazil shirts whilst heading to the SoFi Stadium.In the video, Neymar is heard yelling from his car, "We want the Brazilian shirt, please!", in the direction of a stall on the side of the road.The vendor, seemingly oblivious to who he is talking to, then jogged over to the car and handed Neymar the shirt.And the vendor was left starstruck after realising that it was the Al-Hilal superstar who asked for the shirts.Within seconds, Neymar's car was surrounded by a number of supporters who were keen to take selfies.

E o Neymar que parou em um sinal a caminho do jogo do Brasil e fez isso aí



KKKKKKKKKKKKKKK pic.twitter.com/53J2zd9rbQ — Futmais | Menino Fut (@futtmais) June 25, 2024