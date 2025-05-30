Lionel Messi generates $84m for MLS rivals through ticket sales
|Photo: AP
The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner made his long-anticipated move to the United States in the summer of 2023, instantly becoming the biggest box office attraction in American soccer.
Now, data from Sportsmillions.com reveals the staggering economic effect his presence has had on away matches.
Ticket Prices Skyrocket
Dynamic pricing models have seen matchday tickets increase by over 1,000% when Messi visits, with fans scrambling to secure a seat - no matter the cost.
- At New York Red Bulls, standard $45 tickets skyrocketed to $496.
- Columbus Crew fans saw general admission prices leap from $35 to $421.
- Clubs like LAFC and NYRB made eight-figure revenues when hosting Inter Miami.
A spokesperson from Sportsmillions.com said:
Seeing Messi in the flesh is not just a game anymore, it's a once-in-a-lifetime event, a bucket list moment. Clubs know it, fans know it, and the numbers prove it.
This is what happens when global stardom meets hometown demand. Fans aren't just showing up, they're paying a premium for the chance to say they saw the GOAT in person.
Messi's Economic Power
According to Sportsmillions, $83,923,982 has been generated outside of Inter Miami, driven purely by Messi's appeal.
Fans from across the globe have descended on MLS stadiums just to say they've seen the GOAT in person - even if it means stretching their wallets.
From Hollywood celebrities to die-hard football fans, the Messi effect has created a touring phenomenon in the US, often referred to as "Messi's travelling circus."
What's Next?
Inter Miami, who saw Messi named MLS MVP last season, are reportedly keen to extend his contract through to 2026 - a move that not only boosts their sporting ambitions but also keeps the cash flowing for their rivals.
