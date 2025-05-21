Newell's Old Boys want dream return for Lionel Messi

The club will always want Messi - even if it's just for one tournament, eight matches, six, four, even one game in a Newell's shirt.



That's the reality. And we're always working towards it.

"We Always Dream": Newell's Waiting for the Right Moment

We have to find the right circumstances - whether there's an exit clause, whether we can meet the Messi family's needs. These things don't just depend on the player.



For now, it's difficult. I have a good relationship with his family, but not with him personally.



That doesn't mean one day it won't be difficult and it will be easier to bring him.



He probably wants to come. You see him wearing the Newell's shirt, his son wearing it. It's clear there's love there. But we have to respect his current commitments.

Messi and Rosario - A Special Bond

