Newell's Old Boys want dream return for Lionel Messi
|Photo: @Newells_en
Messi, now 36, began his footballing journey at Newell's in his hometown of Rosario, Argentina, before moving to Barcelona at age 13.
Two decades, eight Ballon d'Or awards, and a World Cup later, the legendary forward now plays for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, with his current deal running until the end of 2025.
However, with whispers surrounding his long-term future, Newell's president Ignacio Astore hasn't given up hope of a homecoming.
Speaking to Cadena 3, Astore said:
The club will always want Messi - even if it's just for one tournament, eight matches, six, four, even one game in a Newell's shirt.
That's the reality. And we're always working towards it.
"We Always Dream": Newell's Waiting for the Right Moment
Whilst Messi remains committed to Inter Miami, Astore acknowledged the many logistical and personal challenges that could affect a return.
We have to find the right circumstances - whether there's an exit clause, whether we can meet the Messi family's needs. These things don't just depend on the player.
For now, it's difficult. I have a good relationship with his family, but not with him personally.
That doesn't mean one day it won't be difficult and it will be easier to bring him.
He probably wants to come. You see him wearing the Newell's shirt, his son wearing it. It's clear there's love there. But we have to respect his current commitments.
Messi and Rosario - A Special Bond
Messi has often spoken fondly of Rosario, and has been spotted wearing Newell's colours on several occasions, fuelling speculation that a final playing chapter in Argentina could be on the cards.
For now, though, the World Cup-winning captain is fully focused on his club duties with Inter Miami, where he continues to break records and inspire the growth of football in the United States.
