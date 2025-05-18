Lionel Messi reflects on 'golden era' rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo
|Photo: Getty Images
The Argentine icon, who now plies his trade with Inter Miami, shared his thoughts in a recent interview with the official X account of Ballon d'Or.
It was always a battle. In sporting terms, it was very beautiful.
We pushed each other to be better because we are both extremely competitive. He always wanted to win everything, and so did I.
It was a beautiful time for us and for people who love football.
A Rivalry That Redefined Football
Between them, Messi and Ronaldo hold 13 Ballon d'Or titles - with Messi claiming a record eight and Ronaldo five.
Their careers have been defined not just by individual brilliance but by how their presence elevated each other.
Their most intense clashes came during Ronaldo's spell at Real Madrid (2009–2018) and Messi's historic tenure at Barcelona.
The El Clásico matches during that time weren't just club fixtures, but they became global events watched by millions, as the two greatest footballers of their generation went head-to-head.
It was a golden era. I think what we achieved over such a long period has great merit.
As they say, it's easy to reach the top, but staying there is the real challenge.
More Than Just Numbers
Messi finished his Barcelona career with 672 goals, six European Golden Shoes, and a host of club and personal records.
Ronaldo, meanwhile, boasts 140 goals in the Champions League, making him the all-time top scorer in the competition.
Despite constant comparisons, Messi's comments reflect mutual respect and appreciation for an opponent who played a crucial role in defining his career.
Legacy Beyond Debate
Although the pair now play in vastly different leagues - Messi in Major League Soccer and Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League - their rivalry remains etched in football folklore.
For fans, it wasn't about choosing sides, but about witnessing two transcendent talents pushing the boundaries of greatness.
Their Ballon d'Or tug-of-war, Champions League heroics, and countless moments of magic inspired a generation - and continue to influence young footballers worldwide.
