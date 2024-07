Why photos of Lionel Messi with baby Lamine Yamal hidden until now?

Photo: Getty Images

Obviously, in the moment the photos were taken I wasn't conscious of what was going on at that age.



My dad had the photos saved and they never came out, basically because we didn't want the comparisons with Messi.



No one would be annoyed to be compared with the best to ever play the game, but it's something that could work against you because you're never going to be like him.

We made the calendar with the help of UNICEF. So UNICEF did a raffle in the neighborhood of Roca Fonda in MatarĂ³, where Lamine's family lived.



They signed up for the raffle to have their picture taken at the Camp Nou with a Barça player. And they won the raffle.

