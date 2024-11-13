Paraguay enforce 'anti-Messi' rule ahead of World Cup qualifier vs Argentina
Argentina are currently top of the one single qualification group for the CONMEBOL federation.
With 22 points already amassed, the current world champions sit comfortably near qualification for the World Cup.
Meanwhile, their next opponents have brought in a bizarre rule which will impact the encounter and fans who will attend.
Argentina will face Paraguay on Thursday, and ahead of the encounter at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco, the hosts have taken a bizarre step to avoid seeing the stands littered with rival jerseys - particularly blue and white ones with "Messi 10" on the back.
Paraguay have essentially prohibited home fans from showing any support to the visiting nation and any opposition players, including Messi.
Fernando Villasboa, licensing manager of the Paraguayan Football Association, explained the decision in an interview with La Red.
Fans will not be permitted to enter with Argentina, Barcelona, or Inter [Miami] jerseys bearing Messi's name, or any attire affiliated with visiting players.Villasboa further clarified that this restriction applies exclusively to sections designated for Paraguayan supporters.
We are advising fans in advance to avoid any unpleasant situations, as entry will be denied.
Those jerseys are acceptable in the visiting fans' section, provided they have a ticket for it, but entry with such apparel is prohibited in Paraguayan sections.Though a peculiar and bizarre rule, it had already been enforced in Paraguay's previous match against Brazil.
We'll have checkpoints around the stadium perimeter and at entry gates to prevent unauthorized items. If anyone manages to bypass these measures, we'll politely ask them to leave the area.
Fans wearing Vinícius Júnior jerseys were denied entry to the stadium in a similar move to avoid potential tensions.
The same rules will remain in place for the World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia in March 2025.
