img
Home family inter miami lionel messi mls news unprofessional

Mateusz Klich slams Inter Miami as 'disaster' under Messi family influence

Updated: 0 min read
Table of Contents
Mateusz Klich slams Inter Miami as 'disaster' under Messi family influence
Photo: @InterMiamiCF
Former Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has launched a stinging attack on Inter Miami, claiming that Lionel Messi's father, Jorge Messi, "basically runs the club" and that nothing happens without the family's approval.

Messi joined Miami in 2023 after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, in a move orchestrated by co-owner David Beckham.

Unsurprisingly, his arrival shifted the entire landscape of American soccer.

Since signing, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has helped Miami win the Leagues Cup and Supporters' Shield, whilst also collecting MVP honours.

Off the pitch, his presence has delivered record ticket sales, shirt revenues, and global visibility.

However, Klich argues that Messi's superstar status has tipped the balance too far, driving away staff and creating a club environment overly dictated by the Messi camp.

"I Don't Recommend Miami"

Speaking to Foot Truck, Klich, who previously played in MLS with D.C. United and Atlanta United, did not hold back.
I don't recommend Miami as long as Messi is there.

It's a disaster; people are leaving, coaches and physiotherapists are leaving.

Organisationally, it's bad. Messi's dad basically runs the club. Everyone speaks Spanish, and nothing can be done without their consent. The club itself is also 45-50 minutes from Miami.
Inter Miami's Future

Despite Klich's scathing remarks, Messi remains adored by Miami fans, and the club have ambitions of dominating MLS with their star-studded squad.

Yet, questions around the long-term structure and independence of the club continue to surface, with Klich's claims likely to reignite debate about Messi's wider influence.

Get new posts by email:
For any enquiries, please contact us here.

Post a Comment