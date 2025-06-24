Paul Pogba opens up on doping ban, Juventus rift and family betrayal
|Photo: Getty Images
In a raw and emotional interview with French broadcaster TF1's Sept à Huit, the 31-year-old reflected on his doping suspension, strained relationship with Juventus, and the shock extortion plot involving his brother.
"I'm Ready - Mentally and Physically," Says Pogba
The 2018 World Cup winner revealed he's nearing match fitness after his four-year ban for testing positive for testosterone was reduced to 18 months.
I'm mentally ready, physically ready. It's just a matter of time.On Doping Ban: "I Felt Like I was at War - But Not With Juventus"
In one of the interview's most pointed moments, Pogba criticised Juventus for not supporting him during his suspension.
I believed I was at war with anti-doping authorities - not with Juventus.Extortion Case: "There were Weapons. They were Masked"
I asked the club for permission to use a physiotherapist and fitness coach. They denied it. I still belonged to the squad, and I had that right.
They weren't very kind. They didn't support me - and I don't understand why. It really affected me.
Pogba also revisited the 2022 extortion case, which saw his own brother, Mathias Pogba, and four others arrested and charged.
It was heartbreaking. These are people you grow up calling "brothers" in your neighbourhood.And the betrayal still haunts him.
Then you find yourself facing masked men with weapons. You don't even have time to think - you just say yes to everything.
I turned to the only one who could help me: God, Allah.
We've spoken as a family. Blood is blood. But things aren't the same anymore.
If our father were still alive, none of this would've happened.
