Paul Pogba opens up on doping ban, Juventus rift and family betrayal

"I'm Ready - Mentally and Physically," Says Pogba

I'm mentally ready, physically ready. It's just a matter of time.

On Doping Ban: "I Felt Like I was at War - But Not With Juventus"

I believed I was at war with anti-doping authorities - not with Juventus.



I asked the club for permission to use a physiotherapist and fitness coach. They denied it. I still belonged to the squad, and I had that right.



They weren't very kind. They didn't support me - and I don't understand why. It really affected me.

Extortion Case: "There were Weapons. They were Masked"

It was heartbreaking. These are people you grow up calling "brothers" in your neighbourhood.



Then you find yourself facing masked men with weapons. You don't even have time to think - you just say yes to everything.



I turned to the only one who could help me: God, Allah.

We've spoken as a family. Blood is blood. But things aren't the same anymore.



If our father were still alive, none of this would've happened.

