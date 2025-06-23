Pep Guardiola warned Lionel Messi about Sean Dyche's Burnley
Table of Contents
|Photo: Getty Images
In the book "The Pep Revolution", it's revealed that Messi and Guardiola had a six-hour conversation in August 2020, as the Argentine considered a dramatic switch from Barcelona.
Despite Guardiola warning Messi that things might not be the same after eight years apart, the forward was reportedly still keen.
However, the transfer never materialised as Messi remained in Spain until 2021, eventually leaving on a free transfer to join Paris Saint-Germain.
But in the background, rumours were swirling - enough to catch the attention of then-Burnley boss Dyche.
"Bang, Bang, Bang": Guardiola's Hilarious Take on Burnley
Speaking on talkSPORT, Dyche recalled the moment at a Premier League managers' meeting shortly after Covid restrictions eased.
The managers were allowed to mingle again, and Dyche found himself at the tea table with former Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce when Guardiola approached.
I said, "What was that thing about Lionel Messi?"The Turf Moor Test
[Guardiola] goes, "Sean, Steve, I tell you this. Lionel, he said no way can he come to Manchester City. Because I tell Lionel it rains. It rains and rains. And when it stops raining, it rains again."
Then he goes, "Lionel, on a Monday night, you have to go to Burnley, Sean's team. And they go bang, bang, bang, bang, bang." Brucey was crying!
Dyche wasn't offended - in fact, he fully embraced Guardiola's brutally accurate depiction.
I went, "That's exactly what we're going to do, Pep. You warned him correctly."Now, picture this: one of football's greatest players slogging it out on a wet Monday night in front of 21,944 fans at Turf Moor, trying to break through a rigid 4-4-2.
Me and Brucey were crying, honestly.
Imagine that, his face turning up at Turf Moor going, "What on earth?" Absolutely smashing it down with rain, wind blowing across and knocking you over.Sean Dyche's Burnley Legacy
Whilst Burnley's football under Dyche wasn't always pretty, it was effective.
He kept the club in the Premier League for six seasons and led them to a shock 7th-place finish in 2017/18, earning a Europa League spot.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Messi opens up about relationship with Ronaldo: 'We're not friends'
- Lionel Messi generates $84m for MLS rivals through ticket sales
- Lionel Messi reflects on 'golden era' rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo
- Neymar reveals how Kylian Mbappé was 'jealous' of Lionel Messi at PSG
- Ronaldinho celebrates Christmas in BURNLEY shirt
Post a Comment