Messi opens up about relationship with Ronaldo: 'We're not friends'
|Photo: AP
Speaking to DSports, the Argentine World Cup winner opened up about how their legendary rivalry - once the centrepiece of global football during their respective spells at Barcelona and Real Madrid - never extended into a personal relationship.
I have a lot of respect and admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo and for the career he's had and continues to have, because he's still competing at the highest level.
The competition with him was on the pitch. Each of us wanted to do the best for our team.
Obviously, as always, everything stayed on the field. Off the pitch, we are two normal people.
We're not friends obviously because we don't spend time together, but we've always treated each other with a lot of respect.
GOATs on Separate Paths
Ronaldo, now 39, continues to break records with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, whilst Messi, 38 this week, is shining in MLS for Inter Miami.
Despite ongoing hopes among fans that the two might one day play together, Messi and Ronaldo's careers seem destined to remain separate - even at the FIFA Club World Cup, where Ronaldo reportedly declined offers to join participating clubs.
Between them, they've won 13 Ballon d'Or awards and redefined the modern game with an unmatched legacy of goals, trophies, and unforgettable moments.
Yet for all the shared history, Messi's comments confirm what many suspected: theirs was always a rivalry of respect, not camaraderie.
