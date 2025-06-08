Cristiano Ronaldo opens door at playing with Lionel Messi before retirement
With Ronaldo's future at Al-Nassr uncertain, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner confirmed he has received multiple offers to play in the Club World Cup, adding fuel to rumours that he could leave Saudi Arabia for a final blockbuster move.
Asked about a potential switch to Inter Miami, where Messi currently plays, Ronaldo responded with a grin and an open-ended answer that has already sent fans into a frenzy.
I have already been invited to play in the Club World Cup for an Argentine club. You never know... the time is there. I am already 40 years old, but you never know.
Mutual Respect, Fierce Rivalry
Messi and Ronaldo's legendary rivalry has spanned two decades, with both stars breaking records across La Liga, the Champions League, and international competitions.
Though often compared, the two have always spoken with mutual respect, and both have hinted in recent years that they are open to sharing a pitch again - as teammates, not opponents.
Ronaldo, speaking ahead of Portugal's Nations League final against Spain, also revealed a desire to visit Argentina.
You know I have a lot of affection for Argentina, my wife is from there.
I've never been to Argentina. I want to go. I have a lot of affection for the Argentines.
A Final Chapter in the Making?
Whilst the Portuguese star has insisted he aims to play until at least the 2026 World Cup, his next move remains uncertain.
A possible reunion with Messi, whether in MLS, Argentina, or another Club World Cup participant, would no doubt electrify fans globally and close an unforgettable chapter in football history on a high note.
