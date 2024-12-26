Ronaldinho celebrates Christmas in BURNLEY shirt
Over the course an illustrious career spanning 17 years, Ronaldinho represented many of the biggest clubs in world football, including Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, and AC Milan.
But the 44-year-old never played for English Championship club Burnley.
Hence, Ronaldinho has had football fans everywhere scratching their heads when he appeared on his Instagram story delivering his Christmas message in Burnley's claret and blue kit.
However, the festive cheer can be traced back to a family connection as his son, João Mendes, is now on the books at Burnley having joined the club from Barcelona in the summer.
🤣 Ronaldinho got a Burnley shirt for Christmas— TurfCast - Burnley FC Fan Channel (@TurfCastPodcast) December 25, 2024
We are fucking massive! #twitterclarets pic.twitter.com/A5QI9H3KPI
The 19-year-old has yet to make his senior debut for the Clarets, but is a regular for Burnley's U-21 side.
