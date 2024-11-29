Ronaldinho scores sublime free-kick in El Clásico Legends game
|Photo: fcbarcelona.com
Over 31,000 fans were in attendance on Thursday to see the first of two Clásicos between the veteran sides before 2024 ends.
Dozens of heroes who featured for both sides throughout their careers lined up in Qatar for an exhibition match that created an unforgettable atmosphere.
Barcelona started strong, with Juan Pablo Sorín opening the scoring early on.
Their momentum was further fueled when a free-kick opportunity from approximately 22 yards presented itself.
Famed for his flair, skills and dead ball efforts that made his career so successful, Ronaldinho stepped up to take the set piece.
Naturally, the 44-year-old curled a beautiful right-footed effort into the top left corner of the net.
Madrid goalkeeper Francisco Buyo, 66, had no hope of reaching it and could only watch on as the ball sailed into the top corner.
The crowd erupted as the Brazilian superstar celebrated another brilliant addition to his storied career highlights.
The game eventually ended 2-2, with Luís Figo and Edwin Congo scoring in the second half for Los Blancos.
Legends of El Clasico🏆— Alkass English (@alkassenglish) November 28, 2024
GOAL 16'
Real Madrid 0⃣-2⃣ Barcelona
SCORER: Ronaldinho Gaúcho#elclasicolegends pic.twitter.com/o8WnSlJ41X
The match went into a penalty shootout and the Catalan club clinched victory by a 4-2 margin.
Ronaldinho's most famous free-kick was the effort he floated over England's David Seaman at the 2002 World Cup.
