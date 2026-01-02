Home analysis fulham liverpool premier league preview

Fulham vs Liverpool Preview: Team news, predicted line-ups and head-to-head

Liverpool travel to Craven Cottage this weekend as they look to secure their first Premier League win of 2026 when they face a resilient Fulham side in west London.

Arne Slot's men were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Leeds United on New Year's Day, a result that brought their four-game winning run across all competitions to an end.

The stalemate also meant Liverpool missed a chance to gain ground on Chelsea and Manchester United in the top-four race and could find themselves nine points behind third-placed Aston Villa by kick-off.

Fulham, meanwhile, continue to quietly impress under Marco Silva.

The Cottagers fought back from a goal down to draw with Crystal Palace on Thursday night, extending their unbeaten league run to four matches and reinforcing their reputation as stubborn opponents at home.

Date, Kick-off Time and Venue

  • Match: Fulham vs Liverpool
  • Date: Sunday, January 4, 2026
  • Kick-off: 3pm GMT
  • Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham Team News

Fulham will once again be without their AFCON trio of Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Samuel Chukwueze, all of whom are on international duty with Nigeria ahead of their round-of-16 clash with Mozambique.

There are further injury concerns for Silva:
  • Ryan Sessegnon - doubtful (thigh)
  • Rodrigo Muniz - sidelined for another month (thigh)
Despite those absences, Fulham have remained well organised and difficult to beat, particularly on home soil.

Liverpool Team News

Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah, who is away with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Reds are also missing long-term injury victims Alexander Isak (broken leg) and Giovanni Leoni.

Defensive options remain limited:
  • Joe Gomez - hamstring injury
  • Wataru Endo - ankle injury
That lack of depth could restrict Slot's ability to rotate Virgil van Dijk or Ibrahima Konaté.

There is better news elsewhere, with Alexis Mac Allister and Milos Kerkez pushing for recalls after starting on the bench against Leeds.

Recent Form and Tactical Outlook

Fulham's only blemish in recent weeks was late heartbreak against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.

Otherwise, Silva's side have built momentum through defensive discipline, physical intensity and quick transitions, particularly at Craven Cottage, where they are content to cede possession and frustrate stronger sides.

Liverpool, by contrast, looked short of ideas against Leeds and could again struggle creatively with key attackers missing.

That said, the defending champions have shown resilience throughout the season and still possess enough quality to control games and impose their style.

Notably, during Liverpool's title-winning campaign last season, Slot failed to beat Fulham in all competitions, with the Reds suffering a league defeat at Craven Cottage.

Head-to-Head Record

Overall meetings:
  • Fulham wins: 14
  • Liverpool wins: 45
  • Draws: 20
Last five meetings (all competitions):
  • 06/04/2025: Fulham 3-2 Liverpool
  • 14/12/2024: Liverpool 2-2 Fulham
  • 21/04/2024: Fulham 1-3 Liverpool
  • 24/01/2024: Fulham 1-1 Liverpool
  • 10/01/2024: Liverpool 2-1 Fulham
Recent encounters have been competitive, with goals and momentum swings a common theme.

Predicted Line-ups

Fulham (4-2-3-1):
Leno; Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson; Lukić, Berge; Wilson, Smith Rowe, De Cordova-Reid; Jiménez

Liverpool (4-2-3-1):
Alisson; Frimpong, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Ekitike

Match Verdict

Fulham's organisation and home advantage make them a difficult opponent, and they will look to disrupt Liverpool's rhythm with intensity and structure.

However, despite recent frustrations and injury setbacks, Liverpool still have the quality, depth and attacking threat to dictate proceedings.

If Slot's side can rediscover their cutting edge, they should have enough to edge a tight contest, but Craven Cottage has already proven this season that it is no easy place to visit.


