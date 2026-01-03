Tactical reasons behind Viktor Gyökeres' struggling at Arsenal
He arrived as Europe's most prolific goalscorer, having struck an astonishing 54 goals in 52 games across all competitions in 2024/25.
But halfway through his first Premier League season, the Swedish striker has managed just five league goals in 16 appearances, two of which came from the penalty spot.
The stark drop-off has prompted an unavoidable question: why hasn't Gyökeres been able to replicate his Sporting form at Arsenal?
The answer lies in a mix of tactical differences, league context, and individual adaptation.
Sporting vs Arsenal: A Systemic ShockAt Sporting, Gyökeres was the undisputed focal point of the attack.
He operated as a lone striker in a side that, despite dominating possession, often transitioned quickly after regaining the ball.
Rather than slow, methodical build-up play, Sporting regularly looked to find Gyökeres early, hitting direct passes into space for him to attack.
Gyökeres thrives when:
- Running off the shoulder of defenders
- Attacking space from wider right-side channels
- Taking multiple touches before shooting
- Striking the ball with power, particularly with his right foot
Sporting's system gave him time, space and momentum - all key ingredients in his goalscoring explosion.
Arsenal's Style Works Against HimMikel Arteta's Arsenal play a very different brand of football.
They dominate territory, circulate possession patiently and face deep, compact defensive blocks almost every week.
Premier League defences recover faster, defend narrower and allow far less space in behind.
As a result, Gyökeres often finds himself:
- Receiving the ball in crowded penalty areas
- Forced to play with minimal separation from defenders
- Unable to build momentum before shooting
Whilst Arsenal have actually played more through-balls than any Premier League side this season, those passes are often quickly smothered by athletic defenders who recover before Gyökeres can get a clean attempt away.
The Shot Numbers Tell the StoryThe statistical drop-off is stark.
- Shots per 90 minutes: 1.98 (45th among Premier League forwards)
- One-touch shots per 90: 0.76
- Erling Haaland (comparison): 1.85 one-touch shots per 90
Missed opportunities against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa highlighted a recurring issue: he is not consistently in the right place at the right time.
Tracking data shows he receives passes with less space than any other Premier League player this season - just 3.14 metres on average - compared to Haaland’s 4.92m and Hugo Ekitike's 5.32m.
That speaks both to Arsenal's opposition and Gyökeres' own movement.
Is He to Blame?Not entirely, but he is not blameless either.
Gyökeres was always likely to see his output dip after moving to a stronger league.
However, his reluctance to take risks in tight areas, combined with occasional struggles to secure the ball, have contributed to his muted return.
Former England striker Gary Lineker has suggested Gyökeres needs to be more daring in front of goal, whilst Arteta has acknowledged that, regardless of pressing and work rate, strikers are ultimately judged on goals.
That frustration is not new as former Coventry City assistant manager Adi Viveash told Sky Sports that Gyökeres "would get frustrated if he went three or four games without scoring" - something that now feels familiar.
A Tactical Solution: The Havertz Factor?One potential fix could lie in pairing Gyökeres with a complementary striker, such as Kai Havertz.
Havertz excels at:
- Occupying centre-backs
- Linking play with his back to goal
- Creating space around the edge of the box
The comparison to Lautaro Martínez playing off Romelu Lukaku at Inter is an apt one, with Gyökeres best suited to the Martínez role.
Not a Failure - YetDespite the goals not flowing, Gyökeres has still made meaningful contributions:
- His pressing has forced errors in dangerous areas
- His runs have pulled centre-backs out of position
- Arsenal sit top of the Premier League
Arteta has spoken about the need to build chemistry and understanding, and history suggests patience is often required.
The Premier League has humbled many elite forwards before they found their rhythm.
Gyökeres is not the first, and he won't be the last.
But if Arsenal are to end their 20-year title drought, finding a way to unlock more goals from their £63.5 million striker may prove decisive.
