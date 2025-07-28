How Brommapojkarna produced Viktor Gyökeres, Dejan Kulusevski, and Lucas Bergvall

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

Photo: Getty Images

The Roots of a £63.5m Star

It's really rare that a player can be at a smaller club [until that age] and then go to a big academy.



Maybe he would have been even better if he came to us earlier than he did. But on the other hand, he was the top scorer and got all the passes when he played in his club.



He played one year in our academy before he went to the senior team, because he was mentally ready to play against men when he was still a boy.



When he came here, he was a good striker but when he left I think he had the whole package.

How Brommapojkarna Does It Differently

Local First, Global Later

It's rare that we bring players in from different cities in Sweden, so when I saw Barcelona bring players from Asia, we brought a player in who was 15 minutes away by bus.

We don't have a lot of people in the stands, but we surely have a lot of scouts.



In some games, mainly in the academy, it's the mums, dads... and then scouts.

The Next Generation: Lucas Bergvall

I think that he is the Swedish player that the younger boys from Sweden and Scandinavia should have on their walls, because he is going to be the best.



We are happy that we have helped him from six years old to 17 to then be where he is today.



I don't like the word talent, but he was a talent from the day he was born.

Final Word

The most important thing for Viktor is to be in a club where he starts every game and where he can be Viktor Gyökeres and not just another player to impress the coach.



It's not ego, not at all, but I think that he chose clubs due to that strategy.

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here