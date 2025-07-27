Viktor Gyökeres takes no 14 jersey after completing £63.5m Arsenal transfer
|Photo: @Arsenal
The 27-year-old becomes the Gunners' sixth signing of a busy summer transfer window, joining the likes of Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga, and Noni Madueke at the Emirates.
His arrival marks a significant statement of intent from Mikel Arteta's side as they look to build on last season's impressive Premier League campaign.
Why Gyökeres Chose Arsenal Over Man Utd
Gyökeres had interest from several top European clubs, including Manchester United, where he could have reunited with former manager Ruben Amorim.
But it was Arsenal's vision, style of play, and Arteta's personal touch that won him over.
I just felt that it was the right club for me. What I heard from Mikel and Andrea [Berta] when I was speaking with them, and just what I've seen in the past years, how they've been playing football.Arteta Gets His Man
That made me choose Arsenal, and of course all the history the club has and the massive fanbase.
It's been amazing to see all the support that they have already given me before I even arrived. That's what it's all about.
Mikel Arteta was also glowing in his praise of his new striker.
The consistency he has shown in his performances and availability have been outstanding, and his goal contributions speak for themselves.Sporting director Andrea Berta echoed the sentiment.
Viktor has so many qualities. We're excited about what Viktor brings to our squad and are looking forward to start working with him.
Viktor is an exceptional talent and has consistently demonstrated he has the qualities and winning mentality required of a top-level centre-forward.When Will He Play?
His physicality, intelligence and work ethic make him a perfect fit for our vision.
Gyökeres is expected to join up with the squad on their pre-season tour of Asia and could make his debut against rivals Tottenham Hotspur in Hong Kong this Thursday.
With Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz still recovering from injuries, the timing of his arrival couldn't be better.
A Rapid Rise Through the Ranks
Gyökeres returns to English football after standout stints with Brighton & Hove Albion, Swansea City, and Coventry City, where he scored 43 goals in 116 appearances.
His move to Sporting in 2023 transformed his game further, netting an astonishing 97 goals in 102 appearances, including a hat-trick against Manchester City in the Champions League.
Arsenal's No.14 Legacy Continues
Gyökeres will wear the No 14 shirt, famously donned by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, in a move that underlines the club's belief in his potential to lead the line for years to come.
