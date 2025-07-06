Ex-Arsenal star Thomas Partey charged with five counts of rape
|Photo: Getty Images
The 32-year-old, who left Arsenal at the end of June after his contract expired, is accused of offences involving three different women, allegedly committed between 2021 and 2022.
The charges include:
- Three counts of rape against one woman
- Two counts of rape against a second
- One count of sexual assault against a third
Met Police and CPS Statements
A statement from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the charges follow a "careful review" of a comprehensive file of evidence gathered during a three-year investigation.
The investigation began in February 2022, following an initial report of rape.
Jaswant Narwal, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS London North, confirmed:
The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised the prosecution of Thomas Partey for multiple counts of rape - after carefully reviewing a comprehensive file of evidence.The Metropolitan Police added that their focus remains on supporting the women who have come forward.
Our prosecutors have worked closely with officers in the Metropolitan Police who have carried out the investigation, to review the evidence and advise on the appropriate charges.
We remind everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial.
We know there will be significant public interest in this announcement, but it is absolutely vital that there is no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.
Partey Denies All Charges
Through his lawyer Jenny Wiltshire, Partey has denied all allegations.
In a statement provided to media, she said:
Thomas Partey denies all the charges against him.Arsenal Response
He has fully cooperated with the police and CPS throughout their three-year investigation. He now welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name.
Given that there are now ongoing legal proceedings, my client is unable to comment further.
Arsenal have also issued a brief statement via the BBC.
The player's contract ended on June 30. Due to ongoing legal proceedings the club is unable to comment on the case.Partey joined Arsenal from Atlético Madrid in 2020 after the Gunners triggered his £45 million release clause.
During his time at the Emirates, he made 167 appearances in all competitions and scored nine goals.
He is currently a free agent following the expiry of his contract last month.
