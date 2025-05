Former kit man sues Arsenal over pro-Palestine social media dismissal

Photo: Getty Images

Posts Allegedly Brought Club "Into Disrepute"

"I Regret Nothing," Says Bonnick

The whole experience has been devastating, but I regret nothing. Despite losing my job this close to retirement, I would still encourage people to speak up.



We owe it to Palestinians, and to ourselves as humans, to oppose racism, colonialism and genocide, just like Arsenal did for Black Lives Matter and in solidarity with Ukrainians.

Nine-Day Dismissal Process Criticised

Mark's reference to 'Jewish supremacy' is a mainstream political critique of Israel's self-definition as a Jewish state, which prioritises rights and privileges for Jewish citizens over others.

Arsenal Fan Groups Rally in Support

It is outrageous that Arsenal Football Club has chosen to treat a lifelong fan and loyal worker of 22 years with such contempt, firing him on Christmas Eve simply for expressing solidarity with Palestine.



This is not only a personal injustice; it is a stain on football and a betrayal of the values fans hold dear. While the global football industry rakes in billions, working-class staff like Mark are punished for speaking out against injustice.



Mark is committed to opposing Israel's actions in Gaza and its ongoing genocide - something any reasonable and decent football fan can and should support.

Not the First Time Arsenal Has Faced Criticism Over Palestine

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here

A long-serving Arsenal academy staff member has launched legal action against the Premier League club after being dismissed for social media posts critical of Israel's actions in Gaza.Mark Bonnick, 61, worked with Arsenal for 22 years in various roles - most recently as a kit man in the youth academy.He claims he was wrongfully sacked on Christmas Eve 2023 for posts on X (formerly Twitter) expressing pro-Palestinian views.Bonnick has filed a claim with the Employment Tribunal, accusing Arsenal of unfair dismissal and violating his right to freedom of expression.The club suspended Bonnick on 11 December following a complaint from a supporters' group about allegedly antisemitic content on his account.Though Arsenal admitted his posts were not officially deemed antisemitic, they cited press coverage and public perception as justification for termination.According to documents, Arsenal told Bonnick his use of terms such as "ethnic cleansing" and "Jewish supremacy" in reference to Israel was "inflammatory" and "reasonably likely to cause genuine offence".Bonnick, who has since deleted his X account, said his posts were misrepresented and taken out of context.He maintains that his language was part of a mainstream political critique of Israeli policies and aligned with positions held by human rights organisations such as Amnesty International, B'Tselem, and Human Rights Watch.Speaking outside the Emirates Stadium, Bonnick toldSince his dismissal, Bonnick has struggled to find new employment and is currently working manual labour jobs to make ends meet.Bonnick's dismissal followed a nine-day investigation, which he and his legal team have described as "unfair and rushed."His appeal was rejected, with Arsenal standing by their decision.He is being represented by Franck Magennis, who argues that the club's reasoning was deeply flawed.The legal action is backed by the European Legal Support Center (ELSC), which supports individuals facing reprisals for advocating for Palestinian rights.On Sunday, during Arsenal's final home game of the season against Newcastle United, fan groups including Red Card for Israel and Arsenal Supporters Against Sexual Violence are expected to hold a rally in support of Bonnick outside the Emirates.Tasnima Uddin, advocacy officer at ELSC, condemned the club's actions.This is not the first instance in which Arsenal has drawn criticism over its handling of Palestine-related issues.In 2021, the club came under fire after Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny posted support for Palestinians during a flare-up in Gaza.Arsenal said they would speak with Elneny about the "wider implications" of his post following pressure from sponsors.