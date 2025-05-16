Former kit man sues Arsenal over pro-Palestine social media dismissal

Photo: Getty Images

Posts Allegedly Brought Club "Into Disrepute"

"I Regret Nothing," Says Bonnick

The whole experience has been devastating, but I regret nothing. Despite losing my job this close to retirement, I would still encourage people to speak up.



We owe it to Palestinians, and to ourselves as humans, to oppose racism, colonialism and genocide, just like Arsenal did for Black Lives Matter and in solidarity with Ukrainians.

Nine-Day Dismissal Process Criticised

Mark's reference to 'Jewish supremacy' is a mainstream political critique of Israel's self-definition as a Jewish state, which prioritises rights and privileges for Jewish citizens over others.

Arsenal Fan Groups Rally in Support

It is outrageous that Arsenal Football Club has chosen to treat a lifelong fan and loyal worker of 22 years with such contempt, firing him on Christmas Eve simply for expressing solidarity with Palestine.



This is not only a personal injustice; it is a stain on football and a betrayal of the values fans hold dear. While the global football industry rakes in billions, working-class staff like Mark are punished for speaking out against injustice.



Mark is committed to opposing Israel's actions in Gaza and its ongoing genocide - something any reasonable and decent football fan can and should support.

Not the First Time Arsenal Has Faced Criticism Over Palestine

