Former kit man sues Arsenal over pro-Palestine social media dismissal
|Photo: Getty Images
Mark Bonnick, 61, worked with Arsenal for 22 years in various roles - most recently as a kit man in the youth academy.
He claims he was wrongfully sacked on Christmas Eve 2023 for posts on X (formerly Twitter) expressing pro-Palestinian views.
Bonnick has filed a claim with the Employment Tribunal, accusing Arsenal of unfair dismissal and violating his right to freedom of expression.
Posts Allegedly Brought Club "Into Disrepute"
The club suspended Bonnick on 11 December following a complaint from a supporters' group about allegedly antisemitic content on his account.
Though Arsenal admitted his posts were not officially deemed antisemitic, they cited press coverage and public perception as justification for termination.
According to documents, Arsenal told Bonnick his use of terms such as "ethnic cleansing" and "Jewish supremacy" in reference to Israel was "inflammatory" and "reasonably likely to cause genuine offence".
Bonnick, who has since deleted his X account, said his posts were misrepresented and taken out of context.
He maintains that his language was part of a mainstream political critique of Israeli policies and aligned with positions held by human rights organisations such as Amnesty International, B'Tselem, and Human Rights Watch.
"I Regret Nothing," Says Bonnick
Speaking outside the Emirates Stadium, Bonnick told Middle East Eye:
The whole experience has been devastating, but I regret nothing. Despite losing my job this close to retirement, I would still encourage people to speak up.
We owe it to Palestinians, and to ourselves as humans, to oppose racism, colonialism and genocide, just like Arsenal did for Black Lives Matter and in solidarity with Ukrainians.
Since his dismissal, Bonnick has struggled to find new employment and is currently working manual labour jobs to make ends meet.
Nine-Day Dismissal Process Criticised
Bonnick's dismissal followed a nine-day investigation, which he and his legal team have described as "unfair and rushed."
His appeal was rejected, with Arsenal standing by their decision.
He is being represented by Franck Magennis, who argues that the club's reasoning was deeply flawed.
Mark's reference to 'Jewish supremacy' is a mainstream political critique of Israel's self-definition as a Jewish state, which prioritises rights and privileges for Jewish citizens over others.
The legal action is backed by the European Legal Support Center (ELSC), which supports individuals facing reprisals for advocating for Palestinian rights.
Arsenal Fan Groups Rally in Support
On Sunday, during Arsenal's final home game of the season against Newcastle United, fan groups including Red Card for Israel and Arsenal Supporters Against Sexual Violence are expected to hold a rally in support of Bonnick outside the Emirates.
Tasnima Uddin, advocacy officer at ELSC, condemned the club's actions.
It is outrageous that Arsenal Football Club has chosen to treat a lifelong fan and loyal worker of 22 years with such contempt, firing him on Christmas Eve simply for expressing solidarity with Palestine.
This is not only a personal injustice; it is a stain on football and a betrayal of the values fans hold dear. While the global football industry rakes in billions, working-class staff like Mark are punished for speaking out against injustice.
Mark is committed to opposing Israel's actions in Gaza and its ongoing genocide - something any reasonable and decent football fan can and should support.
Not the First Time Arsenal Has Faced Criticism Over Palestine
This is not the first instance in which Arsenal has drawn criticism over its handling of Palestine-related issues.
In 2021, the club came under fire after Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny posted support for Palestinians during a flare-up in Gaza.
Arsenal said they would speak with Elneny about the "wider implications" of his post following pressure from sponsors.
