Palestine FA urges FIFA to consider sanctions against Israel

The Palestine Football Association has sent a letter to FIFA requesting that the May Congress agenda include a discussion on sanctions against the Israeli Football Association.
The letter highlight the ongoing tensions between the Palestinian and Israeli Football Associations within FIFA.
The PFA cites human rights violations and the destruction of Palestinian football infrastructure as reasons for sanctions.
There have been previous instances of calls to sanction Israel by other countries in the region.
These calls came into focus this week after Israel killed star Palestinian national team member Mohammed Barakat.
In a video widely seen over social media, Barakat filmed his last public words as he could hear Israeli air strikes getting closer.
According to the International Palestinian Football Association, Barakat is just one of hundreds of Palestinian players at all levels who have been killed by Israeli attacks.
