Non-league club up for sale after fans abuse towards owner
|Photo: @YTFC
Hellier purchased in-trouble Yeovil in May 2023, and funded their promotion back to the National League last season.
Things under Hellier's tenure were initially positive, but his relationship with their supporters has been uneasy for some time.
The local businessman was at the centre of a backlash after dishing out stadium bans to supporters found to have criticised him online.
Last week, Yeovil fan Jonathan Hooper shared a letter he received from the club, informing him that he had been banned from Huish Park due to comments made about Hellier online.
|Photo: @hoopsss
I fully intend to sell the club and leave as soon as a suitable buyer is found. It's simply not worth losing the money to be abused and my children abused and so on.The Glovers - whose 16-season stay in the English Football League ended in 2019 - are currently 13th in the fifth tier.
I would ask in the meantime that you stop the endless online harassment and abuse. You've done enough, it's worked.
My investment provided the club with the funds needed to get through, and provided you with football and promotion to the NL, but has given me nothing but abuse and minus £4m personal deficit.
So yes, I do not intend to be at YTFC next season. Your abuse has succeeded. Now leave me alone until the end of the season. I shall not be attending any more matches.
