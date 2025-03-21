Sheffield Wednesday send away tickets to Oxford City instead of Oxford United
Table of Contents
|Photo: @swfc
Wednesday wanted to send an allocation of away tickets to Championship strugglers Oxford United.
However, the delivery went awry and ended up at the offices of Oxford City, who are United's non-league neighbours from four divisions below.
The mix-up only came to light when the non-league side took to social media to reveal a box, containing almost 4,000 away tickets for the upcoming match arrived at The Hoops' MGroup Stadium.
|Photo: @OxCityFC
Speaking to the BBC, Gate reflectied on how calls typically come in from fans seeking tickets for Oxford United.
We do get calls now and then for people who want to get tickets to Oxford United and get the wrong number.
And usually I'm quickly googling the Oxford United website to give them the number for the ticket office there. But we've had nothing like this, not at all.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Bulgarian soccer club mistakenly mourn ex-player who's still ALIVE
- Germany accidentally include LATVIAN player in Nations League squad
- Newlyweds planned to watch World Cup in Salvador, Brazil - ended up in San Salvador, El Salvador
- Bosnian fans wanted to support team in Lithuania, mistakenly ended up in Latvia
- 400 Bilbao fans went to Budapest instead of Bucharest for Europa League final
Post a Comment