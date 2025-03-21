Sheffield Wednesday send away tickets to Oxford City instead of Oxford United

We do get calls now and then for people who want to get tickets to Oxford United and get the wrong number.



And usually I'm quickly googling the Oxford United website to give them the number for the ticket office there. But we've had nothing like this, not at all.

Sheffield Wednesday have suffered an embarrassing gaffe after mistakenly sending tickets for an upcoming Championship game to the wrong club.Wednesday wanted to send an allocation of away tickets to Championship strugglers Oxford United.However, the delivery went awry and ended up at the offices of Oxford City, who are United's non-league neighbours from four divisions below.The mix-up only came to light when the non-league side took to social media to reveal a box, containing almost 4,000 away tickets for the upcoming match arrived at The Hoops' MGroup Stadium.It's a common mistake, though, according to Oxford City's commentator and press officer Andy Gate.Speaking to the, Gate reflectied on how calls typically come in from fans seeking tickets for Oxford United.