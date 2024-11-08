Home fail germany off beat snapshot wtf

Germany accidentally include LATVIAN player in Nations League squad

Updated: 0 min read
Table of Contents
Germany accidentally include LATVIAN player in Nations League squad
Photo: @DFB_Team
Germany have been forced to fix their Nations League squad list after mistakenly including a player who already plays for another country.

Julian Nagelsmann has named a 23-man squad for next week's Nations League fixtures against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Hungary.

However, fans were surprised by a name who was included on the initial squad list - who isn't actually German.

Helmond Sport striker Dario Šits was bizarrely part of a squad graphic on the official DFB website.

Germany accidentally include LATVIAN player in Nations League squad
Photo: @MSoyke
The oddity of the situation is heightened by the fact that the 20-year-old hails from Latvia, and the closest he's come to the German national team was when he played against their U-21 in 2022.

The graphic was swiftly removed from the website, with the DFB blaming a technical error on their database for their strange faux pas.

READ MORE: Hilarious translation error in Ireland's matchday programme vs Latvia U-21

Both Latvia and Sits immediately saw the funny side.

Germany accidentally include LATVIAN player in Nations League squad
Photo: @DarioSits
Šits has impressed this season on his loan spell at Dutch side Helmond from Italian outfit Parma.

He has scored four goals and chipped in with two assists in 12 second-tier appearances, with his team sitting top the table after 13 matches.

Get new posts by email:
For any enquiries, please contact us here.

Post a Comment