Germany accidentally include LATVIAN player in Nations League squad
Table of Contents
|Photo: @DFB_Team
Julian Nagelsmann has named a 23-man squad for next week's Nations League fixtures against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Hungary.
However, fans were surprised by a name who was included on the initial squad list - who isn't actually German.
Helmond Sport striker Dario Šits was bizarrely part of a squad graphic on the official DFB website.
|Photo: @MSoyke
The graphic was swiftly removed from the website, with the DFB blaming a technical error on their database for their strange faux pas.
READ MORE: Hilarious translation error in Ireland's matchday programme vs Latvia U-21
Both Latvia and Sits immediately saw the funny side.
|Photo: @DarioSits
He has scored four goals and chipped in with two assists in 12 second-tier appearances, with his team sitting top the table after 13 matches.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Hacked Juventus' X account 'announce' Arda Güler signing
- David James booed by Liverpool crowd for saving two penalties from young fan
- BBC mock Cristiano Ronaldo after penalty miss vs Slovenia
- Someone hacked Fluminense's website to announce Erling Haaland signing
- Spain government mistakenly honours Mauro Icardi's sister for winning Women's World Cup
Post a Comment