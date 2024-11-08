Germany accidentally include LATVIAN player in Nations League squad

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here

Germany have been forced to fix their Nations League squad list after mistakenly including a player who already plays for another country.Julian Nagelsmann has named a 23-man squad for next week's Nations League fixtures against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Hungary.However, fans were surprised by a name who was included on the initial squad list - who isn't actually German.Helmond Sport striker Dario Šits was bizarrely part of a squad graphic on the official DFB website.The oddity of the situation is heightened by the fact that the 20-year-old hails from Latvia, and the closest he's come to the German national team was when he played against their U-21 in 2022.The graphic was swiftly removed from the website, with the DFB blaming a technical error on their database for their strange faux pas.Both Latvia and Sits immediately saw the funny side.Šits has impressed this season on his loan spell at Dutch side Helmond from Italian outfit Parma.He has scored four goals and chipped in with two assists in 12 second-tier appearances, with his team sitting top the table after 13 matches.