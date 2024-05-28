Someone hacked Fluminense's website to announce Erling Haaland signing
|Photo: @ErlingHaaland
A story appeared on the Brazilian club's website hailing the arrival of the two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner under the headline "New signing. It's official: Haaland has joined Fluminense."
|Photo: @PerfilDaCentral
It turned out that hackers had gained access to Fluminense's official website on Monday, allowing them to post the fake announcement.
Globo Esporte contacted Fluminense for comment on the incident, with them confirmed that the site had been hacked.
