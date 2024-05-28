Home brazil erling haaland fail internet manchester city off beat prank

Someone hacked Fluminense's website to announce Erling Haaland signing

Photo: @ErlingHaaland
Any Manchester City fans getting up on Tuesday morning would have been in for a nasty surprise, with Fluminense announcing a summer transfer for Erling Haaland.

A story appeared on the Brazilian club's website hailing the arrival of the two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner under the headline "New signing. It's official: Haaland has joined Fluminense."

Photo: @PerfilDaCentral
The only problem, of course, that the story was completely untrue and was removed almost as quickly as it appeared.

It turned out that hackers had gained access to Fluminense's official website on Monday, allowing them to post the fake announcement.

Globo Esporte contacted Fluminense for comment on the incident, with them confirmed that the site had been hacked.

