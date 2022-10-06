Someone made petition to ban Erling Haaland from playing in Premier League

Erling Haaland has caused so much ripples in the Premier League that a fed-up fan has created a petition to make a change.
The 22-year-old only joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, but nobody has dominated English football like he has since coming in.
Haaland has scored 14 goals in the Premier League this season - more goals than 14 other teams in the league.
That includes hat-tricks in successive home games against Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Manchester United.
Bournemouth are the only team to have prevented Haaland from scoring so far this season.
In response to his blistering form, one United fan has come up with a novel way to save teams from having to play against the Norwegian.
The fan in question has set up a petition on website change.org in a bid to get Haaland banned from playing football in England altogether.
The description of the petition reads:
It's just simply not fair. We can make a change. Now is the time for us people to act. This robot should not be allowed to carry on in our country.
At the time of writing, 86 people have signed the petition, which has an initial target of 100 signatures.